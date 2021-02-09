Lamden Price Reaches $0.0624 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 103.3% against the US dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $140,411.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009247 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.