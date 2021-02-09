Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.00

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), with a volume of 860098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.60 ($0.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of £249.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.62.

About Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell plc (LAM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell plc (LAM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.