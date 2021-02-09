Lance Torgerson Sells 4,940 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $84,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $89,839.75.

Shares of CVEO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $257.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 4.02.

CVEO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Civeo by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the period.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

