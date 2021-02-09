Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $604.98

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $604.98 and traded as high as $639.60. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) shares last traded at $619.20, with a volume of 1,892,536 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 703.60 ($9.19).

The company has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 655.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 604.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s payout ratio is -11.67%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan acquired 45,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

