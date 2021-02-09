Landcadia Holdings III (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 399,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 424,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.