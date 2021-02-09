Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Director Acquires $305,826.42 in Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Director Konstantin Poukalov bought 27,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $305,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Landos Biopharma stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. 1,733,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,961. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

