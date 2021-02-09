Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.04. Approximately 232,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 320,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth about $661,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

