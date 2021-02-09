LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) received a €49.00 ($57.65) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.21 ($72.02).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €62.54 ($73.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €63.22 and a 200-day moving average of €53.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €66.70 ($78.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.25.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

