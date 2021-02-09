Largo Coin (LRG) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Largo Coin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Largo Coin coin can now be purchased for about $9.92 or 0.00021195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Largo Coin has a market capitalization of $177.96 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00235376 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00066999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00065951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00091470 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00191337 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 52,287,841 coins and its circulating supply is 17,931,180 coins. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin . The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

