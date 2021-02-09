Larry Fernandes Sells 750 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 491,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Ingredion by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after buying an additional 1,504,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,198,000 after buying an additional 528,181 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Ingredion by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,590,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,377,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.