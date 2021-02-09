Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.64, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $28,916.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,888 shares of company stock valued at $163,175. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.