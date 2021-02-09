Laura M. Douglas Sells 324 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director Laura M. Douglas sold 324 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $13,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,738. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $871.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBCAA. Hovde Group raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 486.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

