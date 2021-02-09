Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$28.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

TSE:RUS traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.10. 334,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,905. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.24. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$10.97 and a 1-year high of C$26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 60.84.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total value of C$101,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,405 shares in the company, valued at C$2,775,841.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

