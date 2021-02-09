Laurentian Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$28.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Laurentian from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

TSE:RUS traded up C$0.42 on Tuesday, reaching C$26.03. 152,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,917. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.24. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$10.97 and a 52 week high of C$26.10.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,200,000. Insiders have sold a total of 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519 in the last ninety days.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.