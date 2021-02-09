LBRY Credits Price Up 26.4% This Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $70.33 million and $12.12 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00050554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00251992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00085325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00068748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00086068 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00064154 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

