Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 4.1% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 240,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

V stock opened at $206.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.30 and its 200-day moving average is $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

