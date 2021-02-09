Lefteris Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFTR) Trading 0.6% Higher

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 292,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 385,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Lefteris Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.