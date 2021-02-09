Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Trimmed by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,705 shares during the period. Lennar makes up approximately 6.4% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

