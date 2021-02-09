Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.78

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 77508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

