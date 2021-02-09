LEOcoin Price Tops $0.0462 on Top Exchanges (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,778.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.74 or 0.03734060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00368972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.32 or 0.01084521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.42 or 0.00486164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.22 or 0.00357468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.00230027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00020211 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

