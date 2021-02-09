Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of FINMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Leonardo has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

