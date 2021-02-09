Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FINMY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Leonardo stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. 10,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

