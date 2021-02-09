Level01 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,079.00 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Level01 has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $10,079.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Level01 token can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00059486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.78 or 0.01050155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00052862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.55 or 0.05522909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040445 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (LVX) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,440,461 tokens. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Buying and Selling Level01

