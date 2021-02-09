Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.49. 2,010,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,540,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 56,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $973,776.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 16,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $318,437.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,492,918 shares of company stock valued at $28,541,082 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,170 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

