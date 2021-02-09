Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s stock price rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 487,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 457,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,046.77% and a negative return on equity of 157.62%.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.