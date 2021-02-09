LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 6.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.60. 3,918,794 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 3,365,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $73,000.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
