LG Display Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,290 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,564% compared to the average volume of 318 call options.

NYSE:LPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 594,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in LG Display by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 210,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LG Display by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 116,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in LG Display by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

