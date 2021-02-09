LHT Trading Down 28% This Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 28% against the dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $180,675.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007693 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002161 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007469 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

