Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,150 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,751,000 after purchasing an additional 319,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,827,000 after purchasing an additional 211,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $150.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.98 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.74.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

