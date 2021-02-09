Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 4.0% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,150 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.6% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,751,000 after purchasing an additional 319,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,827,000 after purchasing an additional 211,300 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,033. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 121.72 and a beta of 1.04.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

