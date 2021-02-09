Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,127 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Liberty Global by 329.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.