Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,020 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Liberty Latin America worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 77.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $241,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 36.7% during the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 15,327,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 41.2% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 423,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 123,521 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $19.23.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

