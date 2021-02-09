Liberty Oilfield Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,943 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 621% compared to the typical volume of 547 call options.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. 169,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,343. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,830. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

