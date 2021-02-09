Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.31% from the company’s previous close.

Sensyne Health stock opened at GBX 163.76 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £260.51 million and a P/E ratio of -8.49. Sensyne Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Get Sensyne Health alerts:

Sensyne Health Company Profile

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.