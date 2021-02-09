Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.31% from the company’s previous close.
Sensyne Health stock opened at GBX 163.76 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £260.51 million and a P/E ratio of -8.49. Sensyne Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.
Sensyne Health Company Profile
