LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Up 14.9%

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.01. 1,571,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 666,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $448.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.70.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.01 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

