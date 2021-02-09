Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $1.66 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $610,470.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00366622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

