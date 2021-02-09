LikeCoin Price Up 9.7% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and $30,355.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00059294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.51 or 0.01099322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.16 or 0.05699960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00024864 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00031893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042314 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,015,845,106 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,295,247 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

