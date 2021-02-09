LINA (LINA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,977.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 56.5% lower against the US dollar. LINA has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $3,977.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.01071013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.73 or 0.05389298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00030270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039030 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.