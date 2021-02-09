Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.14

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.35. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 129,502 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

