LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Achieves $11.49 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and $5,489.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000106 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001918 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00034124 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,705,332 coins and its circulating supply is 706,083,370 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

