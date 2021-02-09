Liquidity Network Price Up 19% Over Last Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $914,723.26 and approximately $80,223.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00050814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.66 or 0.00242036 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00085838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00069536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00095791 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00063407 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.