Lisk Market Capitalization Achieves $235.49 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $235.49 million and approximately $32.27 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003960 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00021605 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010881 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001716 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,164,085 coins and its circulating supply is 127,228,847 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.