Litecoin Market Cap Achieves $11.81 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 24% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $11.81 billion and approximately $10.00 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $177.69 or 0.00377460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,450,779 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.