Litecoin Plus Price Up 89% Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $223,004.58 and $440.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 89% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.23 or 0.99890639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00032036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00094555 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

