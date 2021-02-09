Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.30

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.30 and last traded at $77.91, with a volume of 44150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.39.
LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.
About Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.