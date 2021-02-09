Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.30

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.30 and last traded at $77.91, with a volume of 44150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.39.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 869.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 64,888 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.