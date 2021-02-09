LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

Shares of RAMP opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

