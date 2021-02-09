LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of RAMP opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,785,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,631 shares of company stock worth $13,190,490 in the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

