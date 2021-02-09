LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,631 shares of company stock worth $13,190,490. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

