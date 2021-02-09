LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Raised to $88.00 at Needham & Company LLC

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,631 shares of company stock worth $13,190,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,487.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,627,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 266,094 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

