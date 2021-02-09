Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) (LON:LIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.00

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) (LON:LIV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57), with a volume of 2717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.57).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41. The firm has a market cap of £76.92 million and a PE ratio of -72.50.

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) Company Profile (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

